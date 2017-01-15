Police enter latest Brazil prison to see inmates massacred

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop