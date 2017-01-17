Orlando nightclub gunman's wife faces charges tied to attack

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop