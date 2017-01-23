AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:20 The United States of Powerball

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring