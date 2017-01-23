Man bites ear off another man during argument about Trump

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers