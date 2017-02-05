Iran lifts ban on American wrestling team

0:27 Light Up State College breaks record Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo