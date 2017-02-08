Turkish sources: CIA chief to visit, discuss security issues

1:00 Sher Bhangra flash mob for What's Poppin Pause

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets