Court upholds guilty verdict for Russian opposition leader

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:00 Sher Bhangra flash mob for What's Poppin

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:22 Coach Franklin on 4-star recruit Thorpe: 'He's an offensive linemen with a nastiness to him'

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop