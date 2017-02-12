AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Adele has hiccup, again, during live performance at Grammys
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele, who had trouble with her live performance at last year's Grammy Awards, asked to restart her tribute to George Michael on Sunday at the Grammys, telling the audience: "I can't mess this up for him."
She stopped and used an expletive after singing some of a new arrangement of Michael's "Fastlove," as videos and photos of Michael played in the background. She re-sang the song and earned applause and support from the crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, though Adele was teary eyed.
Adele apologized onstage again for the technical goof when accepting song of the year for "Hello," saying she really loved Michael. At last year's show, the British singer had a hiccup after a microphone inside a piano fell onto the instrument's strings.
Michael died on Christmas Day. A tribute for Prince by Bruno Mars and The Time will happen later in the show.
Adele was still a big winner with three honors, including best pop vocal album and pop solo performance, and she and could win even more awards later in the show.
1. TRUMP TO HOST CANADIAN PM
The U.S. president and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce, showing the rising policy influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump.
2. WHITE HOUSE AIDE WON'T DEFEND NSA CHIEF
Top policy adviser Stephen Miller sidesteps repeated chances to support national security adviser Michael Flynn amid reports Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat before the election.
Trump, Trudeau to discuss women in workforce
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce Monday, showing the rising policy influence of the first daughter who has stressed her commitment to issues like child care.
A White House official said the two countries would launch a new task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs. The official said Trudeau's office reached out to discuss working on a joint effort, noting that this was seen as an area of shared interest between both leaders.
Ivanka Trump, who has been a vocal advocate for policies benefiting working women, was involved in recruiting participants and setting the agenda for the meeting and will attend, the official said. Ivanka Trump stressed the importance of maternity leave and child care on the campaign trail, and has recently been meeting with business leaders to discuss those issues.
The White House official said that Trump's economic agenda will include a "focus on ensuring women enter and stay in the work force and addressing barriers facing female entrepreneurs." The official requested anonymity to provide details in advance of the meeting.
Advancing women has been a clear priority for Trudeau. In late 2015, he drew attention for naming a Cabinet that was 50 percent women, saying that he chose a group that "looks like Canada." Trump did not promise to appoint a gender-balanced Cabinet and has named a smaller number of women and minorities to top jobs.
Trump, advisers leave embattled Flynn's status uncertain
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official sidestepped repeated chances Sunday to publicly defend embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaving the fate of one of President Donald Trump's senior aides uncertain following reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian envoy before Trump's inauguration.
The president, who spent the weekend at his private club in Florida, has yet to comment on Flynn's status. Nor has Vice President Mike Pence, who previously denied that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Pence and Flynn spoke twice on Friday, according to an administration official.
Trump has told associates he is troubled by the situation, but he has not said whether he plans to ask Flynn to step down, according to a person who spoke with him recently. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the campaign, but he is viewed skeptically by some in the administration's national security circles, in part because of his ties to Russia.
The administration official and both people with ties to Trump spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Stephen Miller, Trump's top policy adviser, skirted the issue on several Sunday news shows, saying it was not his place to weigh in on the "sensitive matter" or to say whether the president retains confidence in Flynn.
North Korea test-fires missile, apparently challenging Trump
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year.
North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un was at the site to observe the launch and expressed pleasure at the North's expansion of its strategic strike capabilities.
A report on the launch carried early Monday by the North's Korean Central News Agency said Kim watched from an observation post and gave the order to fire the "Pukguksong-2," which it said was a "Korean style new type strategic weapon system."
It is believed to have flown about 500 kilometers (310 miles) before splashing down into the ocean in international waters.
The report said the test proved "the reliability and security" of a new mobile launching system, the solid fuel that was used and the guidance and control features of the ballistic missile. Solid fuel can give missiles longer range and make detecting them before launch more difficult because they can be readied faster than liquid fuel missiles.
Thousands evacuate as officials eye California dam spillway
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands evacuated their Northern California homes Sunday evening after authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest dam was in danger of failing and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
Hundreds of cars were in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Highway 99 as people hurried away from the Oroville Dam.
The erosion at the head of the emergency spillway threatens to undermine the concrete weir and allow large, uncontrolled releases of water from Lake Oroville, the California Department of Water Resources said. Those potential flows could overwhelm the capacity of downstream channels and levees.
Butte County Sheriff Koney Honea said engineers with the Department of Water Resources informed him shortly after 6 p.m. that the erosion on the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam was not advancing as fast as they thought.
Two inches of water were still coming over the dam but that was significantly down from earlier flows, he said.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump aide peddles false vote fraud charge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential adviser Stephen Miller peddled discredited theories about voter fraud during a round of TV appearances Sunday that won praise from his boss but brought no new evidence to light.
Miller mischaracterized research about wrongly registered voters and spread a debunked claim that busloads of Democrats came into New Hampshire and voted improperly in the November election. His Sunday morning performance on news shows earned him a "Good job!" on Twitter from President Donald Trump, who alleged days earlier that he lost New Hampshire in November only because "thousands" of people came by bus to vote against him.
A look at a few of the senior policy adviser's statements on ABC's "This Week."
MILLER: "I can tell you that this issue of busing voters in to New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who's worked in New Hampshire politics. It's very real, it's very serious. This morning on this show is not the venue for me lay out all the evidence."
The accusation that people from more liberal Massachusetts crossed state lines in buses and voted was made shortly before the election by Republican Chris Sununu, who won election as governor. Sununu quickly backed down, saying his talk about busloads of illegal voters was "more a figure of speech" — in other words, not reality. Actual cases of voter fraud detected in New Hampshire have been in the single digits over recent elections.
Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds
Another winter blast of snow and strong winds moved into the Northeast on Sunday to the delight of some and the consternation of others, just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow in the region.
Winter storm warnings were in effect into Monday from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible. Other snowfall forecasts ranged from up to 20 inches in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to up to 11 inches in Boston to up to 7 inches in Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.
Wind gusts of more than 50 mph, coastal flooding and power outages could hit parts of the region. A blizzard watch was in effect on Cape Cod, with a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet possible, according to the National Weather Service.
"It is a dangerous storm because of high winds, low visibility and heavy snow," said Lenore Correia, a weather service meteorologist in Taunton, Massachusetts. "It's a big snowstorm, but nothing we haven't seen before either."
Roads were slick. Schools across the region announced they would be closed Monday. More than 1,300 flights in the U.S. were canceled and more than 6,000 were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.
Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
Pastor Fred Morris looked out over his congregation Sunday as news ricocheted around the world that American authorities were rounding up immigrants in an enforcement surge that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.
Parishioners did not smile as on any other Sunday morning. They stared down at their feet. Others didn't attend at all.
"There is a dreadful sense of fear. It's more than palpable. It's radiating. People are terrified," said Morris, whose United Methodist mission is in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Los Angeles. "They were just sitting there in stunned silence."
For days, fear and confusion have gripped immigrant communities after word spread that federal agents were rounding up hundreds of immigrants in cities across the country. The scope of the operation remained unclear on Sunday.
Advocates and immigration lawyers scrambled to contain the panic and to organize seminars and social media campaigns to teach people their rights.
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau, who transcended genres over a 50-year career, died at a Los Angeles hospital Sunday, just days after announcing his retirement from touring because of exhaustion, his manager Joe Gordon confirmed.
His official Twitter account says he died surrounded by his wife, son and a few other family members and friends. He was 76.
Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly. The cause of his death was not revealed, but he had experienced a number of respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years.
The Milwaukee native won seven Grammys over the course of his half-century in music. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together" from the album "Breakin' Away." Jarreau was also a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."
"We feel very fortunate to have worked with Al, one of the most distinctive and extraordinary vocalists in the music," said Concord Records President John Burk in a statement. "He was truly a force of nature and a beautiful human being that will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by us all."
