Police: Officers fatally shoot North Carolina man in chase

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football