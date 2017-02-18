In Europe, Pence says US will hold Russia accountable

5:24 Dancer Relations captains lead 2017 Thon line dance Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:02 Rings trailer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop