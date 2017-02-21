Military court set to hand down sentence for Israeli soldier

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo