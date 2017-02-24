Nation & World

February 24, 2017 12:29 AM

Police: 2 officers wounded, 1 suspect killed in DC shooting

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Authorities say two police officers were wounded and a suspect killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C.

The incident occurred late Thursday night on the northeast side of Washington.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference around midnight that both officers sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. A police spokesman earlier said the officers were conscious and breathing while be taken to a hospital.

Newsham says a male suspect was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital. He also says a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Additional details were not yet available. Newsham says investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the incident.

