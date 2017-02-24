Officials: Trump adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do. Pause

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

2:39 A transgender student’s ‘courageous’ journey to become a Morehead-Cain scholar

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families