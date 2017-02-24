Estonia marks independence day with military parade

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother Pause

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice