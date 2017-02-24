Judge sentences high school football player in assault case

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'