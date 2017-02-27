New anti-IS strategy may mean deeper US involvement in Syria

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

2:03 Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:02 Rings trailer

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer