Suspects in nerve agent attack on NKorean man due in court

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football