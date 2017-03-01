Was Trump tribute to fallen soldier fitting or calculated?

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude Pause

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'