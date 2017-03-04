Nation & World

Bahrain says 25 arrested in bust of Iran-linked terror cell

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Bahrain says it has arrested 25 suspected members of a terror group allegedly backed by Iran on the island nation.

A government statement Saturday alleged the 54-member group went to Iraq and Iran to "receive training in the use of explosives and firearms at Revolutionary Guard camps." It said police seized firearms, bombs, cars, boats and a drone.

The statement linked the group to a series of attacks, including a January prison break. It said the group's leader was in Germany, without elaborating.

Iran's government had no immediate comment. Sunni-ruled Bahrain, like other Gulf Arab nations, remains suspicious of Shiite power Iran.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, has seen the low-scale unrest present since its 2011 Arab Spring protests escalate recently amid a government crackdown on dissent.

