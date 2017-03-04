Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan

0:41 Why are more people surviving heart attacks? Pause

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families