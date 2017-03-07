Power showdown between NC governor, legislature in court

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom