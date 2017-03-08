Snowboarder dies in avalanche in France, 2 others missing

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:28 Improving flexibility and mobility with non-contact boxing

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor