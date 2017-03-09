Merkel: Turkish comments about Nazis trivialize to victims.

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor