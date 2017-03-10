The Latest: German upper house rejects migrant law

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football