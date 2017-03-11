Cruz homer caps comeback as Dominicans beat US 7-5 in WBC

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:02 Rings trailer

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer