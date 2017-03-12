South Korea's ousted leader leaves presidential palace

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop