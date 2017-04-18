Murder suspect committed suicide after pursuit, police say

Law enforcement spotted Steve Stephens on Tuesday morning in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania state police.
“After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself,” police said on social media.
Cleveland police allege Stephens, 37, shot and killed Robert Godwin Sr., 74, in a seemingly random attack on Sunday. A video of the killing was then posted to Stephens’ Facebook page, sparking a national manhunt for him.
It was widely speculated on social media that Stephens was spotted Monday in the Altoona area based on authorities discussing their search for him in Blair County.
Someone called in a tip to police Monday morning, according to state Trooper David McGarvey, that they spotted a vehicle matching the description of Stephens’ 2016 white Ford Fusion on Interstate 99. McGarvey said there was nothing else to report after police searched the area.
Similar alleged sightings occurred in Philadelphia where nine schools were locked down during a widespread search of several eastern Pennsylvania communities.
Stephens claimed on Facebook that he killed more than a dozen people.
