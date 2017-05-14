Nation & World

May 14, 2017 12:42 PM

2 suspects killed in fiery crash along Hollywood Boulevard

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police say two stolen-car suspects were killed when their vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames during a high speed chase along Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials say the 1993 Honda weaved erratically in and out of traffic before the crash early Sunday not far from a nightclub where revelers were gathered on a sidewalk. No pedestrians or motorists were hurt.

Officer Mike Lopez says the two people in the car were burned beyond recognition of age, race or gender. Coroner's officials will attempt to identify them.

Police used a white sheet to cover the car, which was burned down to its frame.

Several streets were closed as police investigate.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch wax worms eat plastic

Watch wax worms eat plastic 0:28

Watch wax worms eat plastic
Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest 3:33

Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest
What are biomarkers and why are they important? 2:05

What are biomarkers and why are they important?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos