May 15, 2017 6:53 AM

WFP chief cites 'Trump, Trump' focus as millions face famine

The Associated Press
GENEVA

The former South Carolina governor who heads the U.N.'s World Food Program is lamenting how the media's focus on President Donald Trump is taking away attention from famine in Africa and the Middle East, saying: "This is not fake news, this is reality."

WFP Director-General David Beasley, a Republican whose March appointment was supported by the Trump administration, spoke to reporters Monday after his organization and the U.N. refugee agency updated an appeal for $1.4 billion to help refugees fleeing South Sudan.

Beasley cited a need to "rise above all the confusion out there," particularly in high-donor states like the U.S.

He cited a U.S. media focus on "Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump!" and "very little information about the famines in Syria, northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen."

