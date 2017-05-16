Pretrial hearing set for Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks to reporters as he is released from the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati. A judge in Cincinnati plans a pretrial hearing Tuesday, May 16, in the case of the veteran Bengals cornerback, who faces multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a downtown Cincinnati hotel. John Minchillo, File AP Photo