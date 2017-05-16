Japan's Princess Mako to get married, report says

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2011, file photo, Japan's Princess Mako stands on a bulletproofed balcony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to greet well-wishers who throng to the palace compound to celebrate Emperor Akihito's 78th birthday. Mako, the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, is getting married to an ocean lover who can ski, play the violin and cook, according to public broadcaster NHK TV. The Imperial Household Agency declined to confirm the report Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo