LA sheriff says feds should restore military gear for police

FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell is interviewed in Los Angeles. The leader of the nation's largest sheriff's department says federal officials should reconsider the curtailment of a program that provided surplus military equipment to local law enforcement. McDonnell said Wednesday, May 17, 2017 that the equipment would help ensure officers are safe when responding to active shooters and terrorist attacks. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo