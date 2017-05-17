Nation & World

May 17, 2017 10:10 PM

Bicyclists across globe pedal in Ride of Silence for safety

The Associated Press
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Bicyclists across the world have pedaled quietly in their annual Ride of Silence to honor those injured or killed while cycling.

The ride took place Wednesday in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, and hundreds of other locations to raise awareness that cyclists share roadways with motorists.

The Ride of Silence is part of a global movement involving thousands of cyclists who ride on the third Wednesday in May without saying a word.

Organizers say rides were held on every continent and in all 50 U.S. states and zero words were spoken.

Gloucester Township ride leader Debbie Kaighn says about 100 people took part in her ride, which was supported by police. She says participants placed flowers at a rider-less bicycle honoring retired Roxbury police Lt. Joseph Franklin, who died in a bicycle crash last year.

