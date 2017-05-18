Arrested Thai activist getting S. Korean human rights award

This July 8, 2015, photo shows Thai law student Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, right, and his father Viboon Boonpattararaksa in Bangkok, Thailand. Jatupat arrested for sharing a critical article about his country's new king that was posted on Facebook, is this year's winner of South Korea's most prestigious human rights award. Organizers for the Gwangju Prize for Human Rights Award said the parents of Jatupat will receive the award on his behalf on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at a ceremony in Gwangju city. Banrasdr AP Photo