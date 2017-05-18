Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria briefs media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Islamabad says Afghanistan has detained two Pakistani diplomats in Kabul. Pakistan's foreign ministry says it handed over a protest note to the Afghan deputy head of mission in Islamabad over the incident.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria briefs media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Islamabad says Afghanistan has detained two Pakistani diplomats in Kabul. Pakistan's foreign ministry says it handed over a protest note to the Afghan deputy head of mission in Islamabad over the incident. B.K. Bangash AP Photo
Nation & World

May 18, 2017 9:01 AM

Pakistan says diplomats detained in Kabul have been released

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan says Afghanistan has freed two Pakistani diplomats detained in Kabul.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said on Thursday that the envoys have returned to the Pakistani Embassy in the Afghan capital. Pakistan had protested the detentions a day earlier, calling it a violation of international conventions.

Kabul police say they were not aware of any detentions. Pakistan did not identify the diplomats or provide further details about when they were detained and released.

The two neighboring countries have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border. Afghan and Pakistani troops traded fire across the disputed border earlier this month. The shootout caused casualties on both sides.

