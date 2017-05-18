Nation & World

Grown-ups brawl at high school graduation in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.

Videos posted to social media show a fight between adults breaking out as Arlington High School graduates marched into a Memphis church to the tune of "Pomp & Circumstance" Tuesday. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2quJexl) the melee may have been brought on by a dispute over saving seats.

Arlington Community Schools superintendent says in a statement "it was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students' accomplishments."

A video shows one woman being handcuffed, but it's unclear if anyone was arrested.

