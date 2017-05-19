Nation & World

May 19, 2017 6:04 AM

Greene, award-winning photojournalist, dies in Paris

The Associated Press
PARIS

Stanley Greene, a former member of the Black Panthers who became an award-winning photojournalist, covering conflict across the globe, has died in Paris. He was 68.

Greene died Friday morning after a long illness, according to Clement Saccomani, managing director of the NOOR photo agency.

Greene was five times recognized in the World Press Photo awards , in 1994, 2001, 2004 and 2008.

Having documented San Francisco's punk scene in the 1970s and '80s, Greene moved to Paris in 1986. He covered events across the globe and, from 1994 to 2001, extensively covered the conflict in Chechnya.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch wax worms eat plastic

Watch wax worms eat plastic 0:28

Watch wax worms eat plastic
Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest 3:33

Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest
What are biomarkers and why are they important? 2:05

What are biomarkers and why are they important?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos