Police: 3 men stole car, killed 6-year-old in back seat

This Madison County Detention Center booking photograph taken Thursday, May 18, 2017 shows Tyreek Washington. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan to charge Washington, Dwan Wakefield, and Byron McBride,in the death of 6-year old Kingston Frazier. Authorities found Frazier shot at least once in the back seat of his mother's stolen car, which Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones said was abandoned in a muddy ditch about 15 miles 20 kilometers) north of Jackson, Miss.