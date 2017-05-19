Authorities identify man who died in '92 Los Angeles riots

FILE - In this April 30, 1992 file photo Los Angeles police form a line to prevent a crowd from going into a building in a day of fires and looting in Los Angeles. After more than 25 years, authorities have identified the last remaining unidentified victim killed during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter identified the man Friday, May 19, 2017, as 18-year-old Armando Ortiz Hernandez. Nick Ut,File AP Photo