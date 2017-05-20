In this photo taken March 3, 2017, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks outside the Justice Department in Washington. Sources tell The Associated Press that Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization's leader when his contract expires this summer.
In this photo taken March 3, 2017, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks outside the Justice Department in Washington. Sources tell The Associated Press that Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization's leader when his contract expires this summer. Susan Walsh AP Photo

May 20, 2017 3:28 AM

NAACP president to leave office as group undertakes changes

BY JESSE J. HOLLAND Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The NAACP is launching an effort to transform the venerable civil rights organization and re-envision its goals.

The chairman of the NAACP's board, Leon W. Russell, says the organization needs to retool to become better advocates and to better educate the public. Russell says other goals for the future include more involvement by the public and improved legislation and litigation efforts.

As part of the changes, Russell says NAACP President Cornell William Brooks will not be kept on after his term ends June 30. A national search for a replacement will likely be undertaken this summer.

The NAACP is 108 years old. In recent years it has been battling groups like Black Lives Matter for the attention of black youth.

