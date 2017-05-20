Nation & World

May 20, 2017 7:45 AM

Afghan officials: 2 killed after gunmen storm bank

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say at least two civilians have been killed after gunmen stormed into a New Kabul Bank branch in eastern Paktia province.

Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, says an unknown number of gunmen attacked the bank in Gardez, the provincial capital, on Saturday.

Hsrat says two of the attackers have been shot and killed by security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country.

More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps
