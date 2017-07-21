Nation & World

July 21, 2017 4:34 AM

Court ends hearing into corruption charges against PM

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Officials say Pakistan's supreme court has concluded its hearing into the corruption case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but it wasn't immediately clear when a verdict would be announced.

Attorneys involved in the case said Friday the court heard arguments from both the government and opposition after a court-ordered investigation found "significant disparity" between declared wealth and known sources of income of Sharif and his family.

Opposition lawmakers have been fighting a legal battle to disqualify Sharif from service as prime minister. Under the country's laws, the court has that power.

Sharif has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed that his family had offshore accounts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video

Nation & World Videos