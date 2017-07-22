The Latest: Trump tweets that Spicer's future is 'bright'

In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations. Scaramucci is a frequent defender of the president on television and was a fixture at Trump Tower during Trump’s transition. Michel Euler, File AP Photo