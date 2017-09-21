Boston Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, from left, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Boston won 9-0.
Red Sox clinch 2nd straight playoff berth

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 2:04 AM

BALTIMORE

The Boston Red Sox are going back to the playoffs.

A few hours after beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday night, the Red Sox were assured their second consecutive trip to the postseason when the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians.

Those two results guaranteed Boston (88-64) at least an AL wild card. Of course, the Red Sox are looking for more than that. They lead the AL East by three games over the rival New York Yankees with 10 to play as Boston pursues its second straight division title and third in five years.

Boston joins AL Central champion Cleveland and AL West champion Houston in the American League playoffs, which begin next month. Two spots are still up for grabs.

After sweeping Baltimore, the Red Sox are off Thursday before opening an interleague series in Cincinnati on Friday night.

