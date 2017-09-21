Ex-Mafia hit man 'Sammy the Bull' Gravano now out of prison

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano, a former Mafia hit man. Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York. An attorney for Gravano said Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, that his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man. Arizona Department of Corrections via AP)