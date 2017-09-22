Young Mexican newlyweds honeymoon in makeshift quake shelter

Sisters, from below, Maricruz, Viviana and Nancy Martinez rest inside a Yoga Institute that opened its door to people who need a place to stay after the earthquake in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 200 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo