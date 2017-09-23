President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York.
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

Next version of Trump travel ban could be more tailored

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

September 23, 2017 12:38 AM

WASHINGTON

Trump administration officials aren't saying which countries might be affected by the new version of his controversial travel ban under consideration.

The Department of Homeland Security is recommending that President Donald Trump impose new, targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share sufficient information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions. Officials say the restrictions could vary by country.

Trump's ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations sparked protests and a flurry of lawsuits. It's set to expire Sunday, 90 days after it took effect.

Officials insist Trump has yet to make a final decision on how to proceed. The president met Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others to discuss the issue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:26

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake
Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:14

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council
Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

View More Video