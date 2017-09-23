Guatemalans travel to Oklahoma to honor 1st US martyr

Guatemalan Bishop Julio Edgar Cabrera, right, looks over a Rother Family photo book with Juan Pablo Ixbalan, left, at the Rother Family home in Okarche, Okla, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Stanley Rother, an American priest killed during Guatemala's civil war, is on the path to possible sainthood. Ixbalan knew Rother during his time in Guatemala. A ceremony for Rother's Beatification is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo