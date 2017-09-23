Two youths are covered in mud during the annual Sea of Galilee swim, the oldest and largest popular swimming event, near Tiberias, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Some 10,000 swimmers of all ages took part in the 64th Sea of Galilee Crossing in memory of the late Ya'acov Hassid.
Two youths are covered in mud during the annual Sea of Galilee swim, the oldest and largest popular swimming event, near Tiberias, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Some 10,000 swimmers of all ages took part in the 64th Sea of Galilee Crossing in memory of the late Ya'acov Hassid. Oded Balilty AP Photo
Two youths are covered in mud during the annual Sea of Galilee swim, the oldest and largest popular swimming event, near Tiberias, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Some 10,000 swimmers of all ages took part in the 64th Sea of Galilee Crossing in memory of the late Ya'acov Hassid. Oded Balilty AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 3:47 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes images of muddy swimmers in Israel; a couple in their hurricane-damaged home in Puerto Rico; and Rohingya refugees reaching for food during a distribution in Bangladesh.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 16-22, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:26

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake
Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:14

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council
Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

View More Video