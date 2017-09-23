New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford paint their fence at home in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. New Zealanders were voting Saturday in a national election that appears to be a close race between conservative Prime Minister Bill English and liberal challenger Ardern.
Nation & World

Polls close in New Zealand's neck-and-neck national election

By NICK PERRY Associated Press

September 23, 2017 4:07 AM

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Polls have closed in New Zealand's national elections and the first results are trickling in for what is shaping up to be a close race between conservative Prime Minister Bill English and liberal challenger Jacinda Ardern.

Early results on Saturday showed English's National Party a little ahead of Ardern's Labour Party.

However, under New Zealand's proportional voting system, large parties typically must form alliances with smaller parties in order to govern. That means there's a chance there will be no clear winner on election night, and that parties may bargain with each other over the coming days or weeks to form a coalition.

Ardern, 37, has enjoyed a remarkable surge in popularity since taking over as opposition leader last month. English, 55, has highlighted his experience and promised tax cuts.

